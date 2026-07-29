Sports Update: Highlights from MLB, FIFA, and More

In Major League Baseball, Gleyber Torres powered the Detroit Tigers to a 14-0 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles, driving in five runs. Eduardo Valencia also shined by hitting a pair of homers, as the Tigers snapped their losing streak decisively.

Soccer's regional confederations have been caught off guard by FIFA's $20 billion investment proposal. Prominent figures, including former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, voiced concerns over the commercialisation plans that involve important equity stakes.

Elsewhere, Macklin Celebrini inked a landmark $94 million contract with the San Jose Sharks, establishing himself as the league's highest-paid player. Meanwhile, Neymar confirmed his retirement from international soccer, marking the end of an era for Brazil's iconic forward.