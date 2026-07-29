Sports Update: Highlights from MLB, FIFA, and More

A roundup of current sports news featuring a Tigers victory, FIFA's controversial investment proposal, Wyndham Clark's Rocket Classic anticipation, Sharks' Macklin Celebrini's record deal, Neymar's retirement confirmation, and more. Topics also cover MLB, soccer confederations' backlash, and NBA preseason games in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:27 IST
Sports Update: Highlights from MLB, FIFA, and More
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  • United States

In Major League Baseball, Gleyber Torres powered the Detroit Tigers to a 14-0 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles, driving in five runs. Eduardo Valencia also shined by hitting a pair of homers, as the Tigers snapped their losing streak decisively.

Soccer's regional confederations have been caught off guard by FIFA's $20 billion investment proposal. Prominent figures, including former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, voiced concerns over the commercialisation plans that involve important equity stakes.

Elsewhere, Macklin Celebrini inked a landmark $94 million contract with the San Jose Sharks, establishing himself as the league's highest-paid player. Meanwhile, Neymar confirmed his retirement from international soccer, marking the end of an era for Brazil's iconic forward.

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