Missile Strikes on Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia unleashed a series of ballistic missile attacks targeting Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Residents reported numerous explosions echoing through the city, prompting an urgent call from Mayor Vitali Klitschko for people to seek immediate shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had forewarned that such an offensive might unfold, based on intelligence reports. His concerns were realized as fire engulfed several non-residential areas in Kyiv.

Emphasizing the importance of international support, Zelenskiy cited his recent engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader disclosed that Trump had agreed to facilitate licenses for Patriot missiles, crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.