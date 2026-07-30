Missile Strikes on Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday, prompting explosions across the city. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged civilians to take shelter. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlighted the need for anti-missile defenses, following discussions with President Donald Trump about obtaining Patriot missile licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 04:15 IST
Missile Strikes on Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Ukraine

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia unleashed a series of ballistic missile attacks targeting Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Residents reported numerous explosions echoing through the city, prompting an urgent call from Mayor Vitali Klitschko for people to seek immediate shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had forewarned that such an offensive might unfold, based on intelligence reports. His concerns were realized as fire engulfed several non-residential areas in Kyiv.

Emphasizing the importance of international support, Zelenskiy cited his recent engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader disclosed that Trump had agreed to facilitate licenses for Patriot missiles, crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

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