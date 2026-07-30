Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov claims his dismissal resulted from attempts to revamp the military's procurement system, as stated in a Wednesday interview. Seen as a vital change agent during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fedorov faced internal resistance to his reforms.

According to Fedorov, the overhaul of procurement processes led to significant dissatisfaction among ministry officials and was a central factor in his removal. Despite implementing a tender system and restructuring the Defence Ministry's management, pressure and media negativity mounted.

Fedorov's removal from President Zelenskiy's cabinet triggered protests. Supporting battlefield successes, Fedorov's dismissal and alleged worldview conflicts within the military hierarchy spotlight Ukraine's internal political dynamics during the ongoing war.