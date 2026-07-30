Russia Targets Military Facilities in Ukraine Offensive

Russia's defense ministry announced a series of strikes on military facilities within Ukraine, spanning regions from the capital Kyiv to Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk. It marks a further intensification in the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the ministry reported targeting three cargo ships near the Black Sea city of Odesa. Authorities accused these vessels of carrying weapons and other military equipment.

Details of these operations were disclosed on the ministry’s Telegram messaging platform, suggesting a broadened scope of military actions by Russian forces.