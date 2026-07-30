Russia Targets Military Facilities in Ukraine Offensive
Russia's defense ministry reported striking military facilities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk. The attack extended to three cargo ships near Odesa, accused of transporting weapons. The ministry shared details on the Telegram app, highlighting a significant escalation in military engagements.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defense ministry announced a series of strikes on military facilities within Ukraine, spanning regions from the capital Kyiv to Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk. It marks a further intensification in the ongoing conflict.
Additionally, the ministry reported targeting three cargo ships near the Black Sea city of Odesa. Authorities accused these vessels of carrying weapons and other military equipment.
Details of these operations were disclosed on the ministry’s Telegram messaging platform, suggesting a broadened scope of military actions by Russian forces.