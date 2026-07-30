Sweeping U.S. News: Economy, Culture, and Politics Intertwine

The U.S. has inked a $58.6 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for Patriot missiles amidst concerns about weapon stockpiles exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. The contract signifies an attempt to balance defense needs at home while maintaining military support for allies abroad.

On the judicial front, a man has been found guilty of federal terrorism charges for the 2022 attack on renowned author Salman Rushdie, linked to historical death threats due to his controversial work. This verdict underscores the intersection of literature and personal liberties in a politically charged atmosphere.

Meanwhile, economic and political landscapes collide as Donald Trump announces a $22 billion plan to overhaul Washington Dulles airport. Simultaneously, lingering questions about stalled Senate confirmations and the leaked decision to revive an old currency redesign plan reveal deep partisan divides that shape the U.S. domestic and cultural policies.