In a grave escalation of conflict, Russia unleashed a barrage of more than 70 missiles and 280 drones on Ukraine Thursday night, resulting in the death of nine people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He cited tardiness in receiving air defense missiles from allies as a contributing factor to the loss of life.

While the attacks concentrated on Kyiv and areas near the Polish border, Poland, a NATO member, responded by deploying fighter jets to protect its airspace after a Russian missile appeared to have landed in its territory.

“Protecting against the Russian missile threat is the most important task for preserving the lives of our people,” Zelenskiy stated, showcasing images of destruction and urging allies for timely assistance. Despite Ukraine's air defense units intercepting numerous missiles and drones, there remains a dire shortage of the U.S.-made Patriot systems, essential for countering ballistic missiles.

This latest onslaught has prompted a day of mourning in parts of Ukraine, as families grapple with devastating losses, including casualties of children and ongoing search efforts for missing persons among the rubble.

The assault has not been contained to Ukraine; Russian facilities have also come under attack, intensifying economic pressures amid ongoing strikes on energy infrastructure.