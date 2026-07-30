Russia Extends Fuel Export Bans to Stabilize Market

The Russian government announced an extension of its export bans on diesel and gasoline exports until January 31, 2027, in a bid to stabilize the domestic fuel market.

The restrictions were first introduced in July 2023, following significant disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks targeting critical oil refineries. These attacks led to widespread fuel shortages and price increases.

In addition to diesel, Moscow had already restricted exports of gasoline and jet fuel, reflecting ongoing efforts to control domestic fuel prices.