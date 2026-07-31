Mexico arrests suspected gang leader accused of ordering mayor's killing

The alleged leader of a Jalisco New Generation Cartel cell has been arrested for ordering the assassination of Michoacan mayor Carlos Manzo, who criticized the government's crime response.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 04:00 IST
Mexico arrests suspected gang leader accused of ordering mayor's killing
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The alleged ​leader of a criminal cell ​linked to Mexico's powerful ‌Jalisco New ​Generation Cartel has been arrested for ordering the assassination of a mayor in Michoacan ‌state, Security Minister Omar Garcia said in a post on X on Thursday. The slain mayor, Carlos Manzo of the city of Uruapan, ‌was known for publicly criticizing the Mexican government's lack of ‌action against crime in his region.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026