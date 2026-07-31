Mexico arrests suspected gang leader accused of ordering mayor's killing

The alleged ​leader of a criminal cell ​linked to Mexico's powerful ‌Jalisco New ​Generation Cartel has been arrested for ordering the assassination of a mayor in Michoacan ‌state, Security Minister Omar Garcia said in a post on X on Thursday. The slain mayor, Carlos Manzo of the city of Uruapan, ‌was known for publicly criticizing the Mexican government's lack of ‌action against crime in his region.