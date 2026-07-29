Kia's Electric Leap in Mexico
Kia plans to produce and sell a fully electric vehicle in Mexico, marking a significant investment of $649 million. This announcement was made by Kia's managing director, Horacio Chavez, during a press conference attended by President Claudia Sheinbaum. This move highlights Kia's commitment to electric mobility.
- Country:
- Mexico
South Korea's automotive giant Kia has announced a bold new venture in Mexico: the production and sale of a fully electric vehicle. This strategic move was revealed by Horacio Chavez, Kia's managing director, during a recent press briefing.
Chavez disclosed that the company is set to invest a substantial $649 million in their Mexican operations, signaling Kia's robust commitment to advancing electric vehicle technology.
The announcement came during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, underscoring the importance of this investment in the country's economic landscape.