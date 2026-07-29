Kia's Electric Leap in Mexico

South Korea's automotive giant Kia has announced a bold new venture in Mexico: the production and sale of a fully electric vehicle. This strategic move was revealed by Horacio Chavez, Kia's managing director, during a recent press briefing.

Chavez disclosed that the company is set to invest a substantial $649 million in their Mexican operations, signaling Kia's robust commitment to advancing electric vehicle technology.

The announcement came during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, underscoring the importance of this investment in the country's economic landscape.