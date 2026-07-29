Kia's Electric Drive in Mexico: A New Chapter

South Korea's Kia is charging forward with its plans to produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico, as confirmed by Managing Director Horacio Chavez.

The automotive giant is injecting $649 million into the Mexican economy, announced at a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum. Starting August 4, production of the electric EV3 model will commence at Kia's Nuevo Leon plant, which previously manufactured these vehicles exclusively in South Korea, stated Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

With this substantial investment, Kia aims to adjust the production line, ensuring continued use of the existing plant facilities. President Sheinbaum emphasized the significance of this move for the domestic market, as the government pushes for greater adoption of electric vehicles.