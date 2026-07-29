Kia's Electric Drive in Mexico: A New Chapter

Kia is set to produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico. The company will invest $649 million, beginning production of the EV3 model in August at a plant in Nuevo Leon. The investment aims to adjust the production line for domestic market growth and promote electric vehicle adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:07 IST
Kia's Electric Drive in Mexico: A New Chapter
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  • Mexico

South Korea's Kia is charging forward with its plans to produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico, as confirmed by Managing Director Horacio Chavez.

The automotive giant is injecting $649 million into the Mexican economy, announced at a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum. Starting August 4, production of the electric EV3 model will commence at Kia's Nuevo Leon plant, which previously manufactured these vehicles exclusively in South Korea, stated Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

With this substantial investment, Kia aims to adjust the production line, ensuring continued use of the existing plant facilities. President Sheinbaum emphasized the significance of this move for the domestic market, as the government pushes for greater adoption of electric vehicles.

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