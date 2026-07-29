Kia's $649 Million Investment: Boosting Mexico's Electric Vehicle Market

In a strategic move to counter increasing U.S. protectionism, Kia announced plans to produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico. The car manufacturer will invest $649 million in this venture, as detailed by Managing Director Horacio Chavez during a recent press conference hosted by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The transition will see the production of the EV3 model, initially built in South Korea, commence at Kia's Nuevo Leon facility starting August 4. According to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the investment is aimed at adjusting the existing production line to cater to local demands, with part of the output focused on promoting electric vehicle adoption within Mexico.

Amidst rising protectionist measures from the United States, Mexico is actively seeking alternative markets and integrating new technologies, such as Kia's batteries and electric vehicles, to minimize its reliance on imports. This initiative is part of ongoing discussions with the U.S. to revise the North American trade agreement, emphasizing the percentage of North American-built components.