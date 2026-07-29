Kia's Electric Leap: A $649 Million Investment in Mexico

Kia plans to produce a fully electric vehicle in Mexico, investing $649 million, as announced by managing director Hugo Chavez. This move was revealed during a press conference hosted by President Claudia Sheinbaum, highlighting Kia's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle production capacity and market reach in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:34 IST
Kia's Electric Leap: A $649 Million Investment in Mexico
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  • Mexico

South Korea's automotive giant, Kia, has announced its strategic decision to manufacture and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico. This development was confirmed by company managing director Hugo Chavez.

The move comes with a significant investment of $649 million earmarked for the Mexican market, as disclosed during a press conference led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This investment underscores Kia's commitment to expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle sector by tapping into the Mexican market. The initiative marks a pivotal step in Kia’s global electric vehicle expansion strategy.

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