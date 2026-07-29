Kia's Electric Leap: A $649 Million Investment in Mexico

South Korea's automotive giant, Kia, has announced its strategic decision to manufacture and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico. This development was confirmed by company managing director Hugo Chavez.

The move comes with a significant investment of $649 million earmarked for the Mexican market, as disclosed during a press conference led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This investment underscores Kia's commitment to expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle sector by tapping into the Mexican market. The initiative marks a pivotal step in Kia’s global electric vehicle expansion strategy.