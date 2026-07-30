China's Gulf Play: Economic Leverage in Iran Conflict

In the midst of escalating conflict involving Iran, Gulf Arab states are increasingly looking to China rather than Washington to use its economic influence to open vital waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Sources indicate growing frustration with the United States' inability to secure these regions.

With threats looming over critical channels like the Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea and Hormuz, Gulf nations have sought Beijing's intervention, recognizing the limits of American power. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and envoy Zhai Jun are engaged in talks aiming for a ceasefire, though progress remains uncertain.

The complex ties between China as a major oil buyer from the Gulf and its alliance with Iran present both opportunities and challenges. Despite China's significant role, doubts remain about its willingness to exert pressure on Tehran, with economic interests and great-power rivalry influencing its cautious diplomacy.