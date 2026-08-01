Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged during a Russian attack, with no injuries reported, but significant damage to the building and surrounding area.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:31 IST
Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was ‌damaged on Saturday when two missiles landed nearby during a Russian attack, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

There ‌were no injuries from the missiles, but ‌embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris, a ministry spokesperson said. One ⁠missile ​landed 10 ⁠metres from the embassy, the other 150 metres from ⁠it, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said. "Today we will ​summon the Russian embassy representative to protest", he ⁠said in a video statement.

"We understand this won't ⁠stop ​this madness and aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it is continued support to Ukraine, ⁠raising its resilience and piling pressure on Russia through ⁠sanctions ⁠so it finally sits at the negotiation table", Budrys added.

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