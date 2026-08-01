Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack
Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged during a Russian attack, with no injuries reported, but significant damage to the building and surrounding area.
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged on Saturday when two missiles landed nearby during a Russian attack, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.
There were no injuries from the missiles, but embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris, a ministry spokesperson said. One missile landed 10 metres from the embassy, the other 150 metres from it, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said. "Today we will summon the Russian embassy representative to protest", he said in a video statement.
"We understand this won't stop this madness and aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it is continued support to Ukraine, raising its resilience and piling pressure on Russia through sanctions so it finally sits at the negotiation table", Budrys added.
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