Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was ‌damaged on Saturday when two missiles landed nearby during a Russian attack, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

There ‌were no injuries from the missiles, but ‌embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris, a ministry spokesperson said. One ⁠missile ​landed 10 ⁠metres from the embassy, the other 150 metres from ⁠it, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said. "Today we will ​summon the Russian embassy representative to protest", he ⁠said in a video statement.

"We understand this won't ⁠stop ​this madness and aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it is continued support to Ukraine, ⁠raising its resilience and piling pressure on Russia through ⁠sanctions ⁠so it finally sits at the negotiation table", Budrys added.