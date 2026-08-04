Soccer-Frenchman Renard named as Ivory Coast coach for second spell
French coach Herve Renard has been appointed as the new manager of Ivory Coast, replacing Emerse Fae, after a successful stint as an emergency replacement for Tunisia during the World Cup.
- Country:
- Ivory Coast
Well-travelled French coach Herve Renard has returned to take over Ivory Coast, who he led to the African title in 2015. The appointment of Renard, who was an emergency replacement for Tunisia during the World Cup in June, was announced by the Ivorian federation in a statement on Tuesday.
He replaces Emerse Fae, whose contract was not renewed after the World Cup despite the Ivorians reaching the knockout stages for the first time in four appearances before being eliminated by Norway in the Round of 32. The 57-year-old Renard has also coached Angola, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Zambia, who he steered to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
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