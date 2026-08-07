Russia's Systematic Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

In a strategic move to undermine Ukraine's energy capacity, Russia executed attacks on seven key oil and gas production locations in the east of the country. The state-run Naftogaz confirmed the assaults on Friday.

Sergiy Fedorenko, Naftogaz’s acting CEO, stated that these strikes are part of Russia's calculated effort to inflict severe damage on Ukraine’s oil and gas sector before winter sets in. This operation represents one of the most significant assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent times.

Ukrnafta, Ukraine’s largest oil company under the Naftogaz umbrella, reported that critical equipment suffered extensive damage. This escalation threatens the stability of energy supplies and further intensifies the geopolitical tension in the region.