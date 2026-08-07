Supreme Court Declines Bhupesh Baghel's Plea in Election Dispute
The Supreme Court has refused to hear Bhupesh Baghel's plea challenging the proceedings initiated by BJP leader Vijay Baghel regarding the former's election win from the Patan constituency. The case is directed to be addressed by the Election Tribunal, leaving the merits of the dispute open.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to entertain former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's plea challenging the proceedings before the Chhattisgarh High Court. The case was initiated by BJP leader Vijay Baghel, who contested Bhupesh's election victory in the Patan constituency.
Led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the bench did not delve into the merits of the petition and instructed Bhupesh Baghel to seek redress before the Election Tribunal. Vijay Baghel, who lost the election, accused Bhupesh of violating the 48-hour pre-election silence mandate by organizing a roadshow.
The Court's decision leaves the door open for the Election Tribunal to examine the allegations further. Bhupesh Baghel emerged victorious in the 2023 elections, defeating his nephew, Vijay, by a margin of 19,723 votes.
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