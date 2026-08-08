Russia's Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Ports Intensify

Russia's Defence Ministry announced continued airstrikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and military-supporting vessels. Precision weapons and drones targeted military sites in Odesa and Mykolaiv ports. Russian forces hit warehouses with communications equipment, a cargo ship with military gear, and another delivering military supplies. The reports remain unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 20:27 IST
Russia's Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Ports Intensify
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On Saturday, Russia's Defence Ministry reported ongoing precision airstrikes targeting Ukraine's port infrastructure and vessels aiding the Ukrainian military.

The ministry detailed that Russian forces employed precision weapons and attack drones to strike at military warehouses housing communications and electronic warfare gear in the Odesa port. Similarly, in Mykolaiv, a cargo vessel laden with military equipment and a warehouse storing weapons were targeted.

Additionally, a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was struck in the Black Sea. Reuters noted that they could not independently verify these reports.

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