Russia's Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Ports Intensify

On Saturday, Russia's Defence Ministry reported ongoing precision airstrikes targeting Ukraine's port infrastructure and vessels aiding the Ukrainian military.

The ministry detailed that Russian forces employed precision weapons and attack drones to strike at military warehouses housing communications and electronic warfare gear in the Odesa port. Similarly, in Mykolaiv, a cargo vessel laden with military equipment and a warehouse storing weapons were targeted.

Additionally, a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was struck in the Black Sea. Reuters noted that they could not independently verify these reports.