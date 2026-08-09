Opposition Gears Up for Showdown Over Delimitation and FCRA Bills

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has pledged opposition to the government’s delimitation bill linked to women's reservation and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill. The Congress, along with other parties, seeks collective discussion and decision-making on these issues, emphasizing the importance of current parliamentary strength and regional concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:50 IST
Opposition Gears Up for Showdown Over Delimitation and FCRA Bills
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the government gears up to present two controversial bills, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has signaled a firm stance against both the Delimitation Bill linked to women’s reservation and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill. The Delimitation Bill, which was previously defeated, would increase Lok Sabha seats and redraw constituencies. Kharge emphasized that the Congress position remains clear and calls for an all-party meeting to discuss the issues.

In a statement aimed at consolidating the opposition, Kharge reiterated that every party has the right to voice their concerns and that a collective decision will be sought. Highlighting regional apprehensions, Congress leader Manish Tewari criticized the Delimitation Bill, stating it favors Central India at the expense of North and Northeast India, regions with strategic importance.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill has also drawn significant opposition. Discussions among opposition leaders, including KC Venugopal, are underway to develop a robust strategy. The bill seeks to enhance transparency in regulating foreign contributions but has met resistance over fears it could limit civic space. In meetings with various political and community leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised further dialogue on the 12th of this month.

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