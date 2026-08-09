Tewari Voices Concern Over Delimitation Bill Amidst Strategic Challenges

Congress MP Manish Tewari criticizes the Delimitation Bill, highlighting its potential bias towards Central India. He emphasizes the strategic importance of North and Northeast India and voices skepticism about the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats. Tewari also comments on women's reservation and questions Shiromani Akali Dal's support for the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:42 IST
Tewari Voices Concern Over Delimitation Bill Amidst Strategic Challenges
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the proposed Delimitation Bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed his concern over its implications, suggesting it would disproportionately advantage Central India over Northern, Southern, and Northeastern regions. Tewari spoke to ANI in Chandigarh, emphasizing the strategic and security challenges concentrated in North and Northeast India.

He underscored that these areas should not perceive a decline in their political significance within the nation. 'This delimitation doesn't favor North, South, or the Northeast and massively benefits Central India,' Tewari stated, reaffirming the strategic importance of North and Northeast India.

Addressing women's reservation, Tewari proposed reserving one-third of the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats for women instead of expanding the total to 850, comparing it to China's legislative body. Meanwhile, he acknowledged the Shiromani Akali Dal's endorsement of the bill but maintained his opposition, asserting it doesn't serve Punjab or North India. Despite the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, it stalled due to insufficient majority, hindering the 33 percent women's reservation plans.

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