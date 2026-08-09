Ed Case Triumphs in Hawaii's Democratic Primary

Ed Case successfully defended his seat against progressive Jarrett Keohokalole in Hawaii's Democratic primary. Securing 57% of the votes, Case continues his tenure in a heavily Democratic district. His victory highlights a clash between moderate and progressive Democrats nationwide, amid a swing towards left-wing candidates in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:36 IST
Ed Case Triumphs in Hawaii's Democratic Primary
Ed Case
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Representative Ed Case emerged victorious in Hawaii's Democratic primary, defeating his progressive challenger, Jarrett Keohokalole. This win reflects the ongoing dynamics within U.S. Democratic politics, where established lawmakers face off against newer, more progressive contenders.

Case, aged 73, clinched 57% of the votes compared to Keohokalole's 34%, according to official election results. Despite several candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the Honolulu-based district, it remains a stronghold for the Democratic party.

Case, known for his moderate stance, emphasized his capacity to secure federal funding for Hawaii due to his position on a key spending committee. Meanwhile, Keohokalole criticized Case for his business campaign contributions, suggesting he was out of touch with voters' needs. Hawaii's political scene contrasted with recent left-wing gains in states like Colorado and New York.

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