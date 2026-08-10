Oil Spill Crisis: Caroline Bezengi's Massive Slick Threatens Omani Nature Reserve

A massive oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi has created a slick covering almost 400 square kilometers near Oman's Hallaniyat Islands. The spill threatens a nature reserve home to endangered wildlife, and no entity has claimed responsibility for the reported onboard explosion causing the leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:34 IST
Oil Spill Crisis: Caroline Bezengi's Massive Slick Threatens Omani Nature Reserve
  • Country:
  • Oman

An oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi has resulted in a slick extending nearly 400 square kilometers near Oman's Hallaniyat Islands, threatening a nature reserve and its wildlife.

The striking leak began on June 8 following a suspected onboard explosion, with the ship carrying nearly a million barrels of Russian oil intended for Asia.

Efforts are underway to tackle the oil spread, which is currently within seven kilometers of the Omani coast, raising environmental concerns for the sensitive area.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026