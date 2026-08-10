Oil Spill Crisis: Caroline Bezengi's Massive Slick Threatens Omani Nature Reserve

An oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi has resulted in a slick extending nearly 400 square kilometers near Oman's Hallaniyat Islands, threatening a nature reserve and its wildlife.

The striking leak began on June 8 following a suspected onboard explosion, with the ship carrying nearly a million barrels of Russian oil intended for Asia.

Efforts are underway to tackle the oil spread, which is currently within seven kilometers of the Omani coast, raising environmental concerns for the sensitive area.