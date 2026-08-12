Christopher Luxon Holds Steady Amid Leadership Challenges

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reaffirmed his leadership, securing a confidence vote from ruling party legislators. This support comes amid increased scrutiny months before a general election.

Luxon's National Party struggles in opinion polls, hindered by slow economic growth and Luxon's declining personal popularity following several missteps. Despite this, Luxon remains optimistic about his leadership.

Polls indicate National narrowly trails Labour, but Luxon’s preferred prime minister rating stands slightly higher than Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Luxon's leadership challenges include handling remarks about a potential electoral system referendum and urging business leaders to self-rely.