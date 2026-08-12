Judge Blocks USPS Rule in Trump's Mail-in Voting Push
A U.S. federal judge halted part of an executive order by President Donald Trump aiming to tighten mail-in voting rules before upcoming elections. The judge ruled that the federal government cannot regulate elections, a power reserved for states, marking a significant setback for Trump's administration.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge has issued a ruling blocking part of President Donald Trump's initiative to tighten mail-in voting regulations ahead of the crucial November elections. The decision represents another legal obstacle for Trump's administration, which has been attempting to expand federal oversight of elections.
The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston. Talwani, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, stated that the Constitution reserves the right to regulate elections to the states, not the executive branch.
The Trump administration is seeking an appeal from the U.S. Supreme Court. This development intensifies the legal battles surrounding mail-in voting, with Talwani emphasizing that the proximity to the election date underscores the necessity for an injunction.
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