In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that his government has submitted proposals to U.S. negotiators, aiming for a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy expressed concerns about Russia exploiting upcoming parliamentary elections as an excuse for fresh mobilizations, indicating Ukrainian intelligence has evidence to this effect.

He urged the United States to assist in fortifying Ukraine's defense capabilities and pressure Russia to pursue peace rather than prolong the confrontation.