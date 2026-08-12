Zelenskiy Proposes New Peace Talks Amid Russian Mobilization Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared that Ukraine has submitted proposals to U.S. negotiators to end the war with Russia. Zelenskiy warns that Russia may use its upcoming parliamentary election to justify a new mobilization. He emphasizes the need for U.S. support to end hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 02:15 IST
Zelenskiy Proposes New Peace Talks Amid Russian Mobilization Plans
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that his government has submitted proposals to U.S. negotiators, aiming for a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy expressed concerns about Russia exploiting upcoming parliamentary elections as an excuse for fresh mobilizations, indicating Ukrainian intelligence has evidence to this effect.

He urged the United States to assist in fortifying Ukraine's defense capabilities and pressure Russia to pursue peace rather than prolong the confrontation.

TRENDING

1
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Yemen
2
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

United States
4
Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

From Promise to Dropout: The Engagement Crisis Facing Digital Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026