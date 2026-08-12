Ukraine Halts Drone Strikes Amid U.S. Concerns

According to a recent Financial Times report, Ukraine has ceased its drone strikes on oil tankers at Russia's Black Sea port, Novorossiysk. This move comes after a direct appeal from U.S. Vice President JD Vance last month.

The U.S. administration expressed concerns that Ukraine's actions were causing further instability in the global oil markets, potentially harming American businesses. The strikes targeted tankers transporting crude oil from Kazakhstan to a terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Russian port.

While the Financial Times provided these details, Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the claims made in the report.