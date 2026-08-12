Power Crisis in Libya: South Zawiya Substation Attacked

An attack on Libya's South Zawiya substation resulted in a power outage across significant areas. It followed drone strikes on fuel tanks at the nearby Zawiya oil complex, disrupting the city's oil industry. Libya's National Oil Company may declare force majeure if the attacks persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:38 IST
Power Crisis in Libya: South Zawiya Substation Attacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

The General Electricity Company of Libya has announced that an assault on the South Zawiya substation has led to a complete power outage affecting extensive areas south of Zawiya city.

The company revealed that repeated attacks have severely damaged the Zawiya power facility, compelling the withdrawal of technical teams and potentially delaying maintenance and restoration of power services.

This incident occurred after explosive-laden drones targeted fuel storage tanks at the nearby Zawiya oil complex, home to Libya's largest operational refinery. The violence has disrupted the oil industry, with the National Oil Company warning of a possible force majeure declaration if drone attacks continue in the strategic city.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

India
2
Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drills

Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drill...

North Korea
3
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine
4
Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026