Power Crisis in Libya: South Zawiya Substation Attacked

The General Electricity Company of Libya has announced that an assault on the South Zawiya substation has led to a complete power outage affecting extensive areas south of Zawiya city.

The company revealed that repeated attacks have severely damaged the Zawiya power facility, compelling the withdrawal of technical teams and potentially delaying maintenance and restoration of power services.

This incident occurred after explosive-laden drones targeted fuel storage tanks at the nearby Zawiya oil complex, home to Libya's largest operational refinery. The violence has disrupted the oil industry, with the National Oil Company warning of a possible force majeure declaration if drone attacks continue in the strategic city.