Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to be Discharged from Hospital

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, 79, is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. He was under medical observation following elective laparoscopic surgery for a para-umbilical hernia. His wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, expressed gratitude to supporters who prayed for his health and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:12 IST
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to be Discharged from Hospital
Anwar Ibrahim
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is anticipated to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. This information was confirmed by his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in a statement reported by the state news agency Bernama.

Premier Anwar, aged 79, had been under medical supervision since undergoing elective laparoscopic surgery aimed at treating a para-umbilical hernia on Monday.

Expressing gratitude, Wan Azizah extended thanks to all supporters who offered prayers for Anwar's health and speedy recovery, adding a personal touch to the official health update.

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