Progressive Showdown: Francesca Hong's Quest in Wisconsin's Democratic Primary

In a pivotal contest for Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, democratic socialist Francesca Hong finds herself in a tight race against moderate David Crowley. With 80% of votes counted, Crowley leads by only a few hundred votes, highlighting the narrow divide in voter preference.

Hong's candidacy, notable for its progressive agenda, faces scrutiny over controversial past tweets. Despite this, her policies, such as abolishing ICE and increasing taxation on the wealthy, are gaining traction among Democratic voters seeking a leftward shift.

Meanwhile, as political tensions rise in the Midwest, Minnesota Republicans gauge the impact of Trump's endorsement, with Mike Lindell, a staunch Trump ally, vying for the party's nomination. The political landscape remains uncertain as candidates across states vie for key positions.