Progressive Showdown: Francesca Hong's Quest in Wisconsin's Democratic Primary

Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, and David Crowley, a moderate, are battling for Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Amid criticism for past tweets, Hong's progressive policies resonate with many Democrats. Meanwhile, Mike Lindell, endorsed by Trump, aims to secure Minnesota's Republican nomination. The political landscape is tense, with key races scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:11 IST
Progressive Showdown: Francesca Hong's Quest in Wisconsin's Democratic Primary
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal contest for Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, democratic socialist Francesca Hong finds herself in a tight race against moderate David Crowley. With 80% of votes counted, Crowley leads by only a few hundred votes, highlighting the narrow divide in voter preference.

Hong's candidacy, notable for its progressive agenda, faces scrutiny over controversial past tweets. Despite this, her policies, such as abolishing ICE and increasing taxation on the wealthy, are gaining traction among Democratic voters seeking a leftward shift.

Meanwhile, as political tensions rise in the Midwest, Minnesota Republicans gauge the impact of Trump's endorsement, with Mike Lindell, a staunch Trump ally, vying for the party's nomination. The political landscape remains uncertain as candidates across states vie for key positions.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Consumer Prices May Modestly Rise, Impacting Federal Reserve Plans

U.S. Consumer Prices May Modestly Rise, Impacting Federal Reserve Plans

United States
2
CBA Faces Headwinds: Mortgage Applications Drop 15% Amid Tax Changes

CBA Faces Headwinds: Mortgage Applications Drop 15% Amid Tax Changes

Australia
3
Power Struggles: Repeated Attacks Plunge South Zawiya into Darkness

Power Struggles: Repeated Attacks Plunge South Zawiya into Darkness

Libya
4
Turbulence at Tata: Chairman Considers a Step Down Amid Shareholder Tensions

Turbulence at Tata: Chairman Considers a Step Down Amid Shareholder Tensions

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026