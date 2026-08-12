Progressive Showdown: Francesca Hong's Quest in Wisconsin's Democratic Primary
Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, and David Crowley, a moderate, are battling for Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Amid criticism for past tweets, Hong's progressive policies resonate with many Democrats. Meanwhile, Mike Lindell, endorsed by Trump, aims to secure Minnesota's Republican nomination. The political landscape is tense, with key races scrutinized.
- Country:
- United States
In a pivotal contest for Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, democratic socialist Francesca Hong finds herself in a tight race against moderate David Crowley. With 80% of votes counted, Crowley leads by only a few hundred votes, highlighting the narrow divide in voter preference.
Hong's candidacy, notable for its progressive agenda, faces scrutiny over controversial past tweets. Despite this, her policies, such as abolishing ICE and increasing taxation on the wealthy, are gaining traction among Democratic voters seeking a leftward shift.
Meanwhile, as political tensions rise in the Midwest, Minnesota Republicans gauge the impact of Trump's endorsement, with Mike Lindell, a staunch Trump ally, vying for the party's nomination. The political landscape remains uncertain as candidates across states vie for key positions.
ALSO READ
-
High-Stakes Minnesota and Wisconsin Primaries: Ideological Extremes Face Off
-
Minnesota and Wisconsin Primaries: Testing Ideological Boundaries
-
Progressive Vs. Conservative: A New Battleground in Midwest Gubernatorial Primaries
-
Ideological Contest: Fringe Candidates Stir Gubernatorial Primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin