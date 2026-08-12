Union Minister Alleges Rs 400 Crore Recruitment Scam in Jharkhand

Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth has accused the Jharkhand government of a Rs 400 crore recruitment scam involving the JPSC and JSSC. He claims repressive tactics are being used against protesting students who demand a CBI probe, alleging links to senior political figures prevent the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:59 IST
Union Minister Alleges Rs 400 Crore Recruitment Scam in Jharkhand
Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of State and BJP MP Sanjay Seth launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand government, alleging a substantial Rs 400 crore recruitment scam in the JPSC and JSSC exams.

Seth accused the state of employing harsh tactics against student protesters calling for a CBI investigation into paper leaks, citing a reported midnight crackdown by Ranchi officials.

He further claimed irregularities run deep, with political links allegedly hindering a CBI probe, as students demand accountability and reform in the recruitment process amid ongoing agitations.

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