Union Minister Alleges Rs 400 Crore Recruitment Scam in Jharkhand
Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth has accused the Jharkhand government of a Rs 400 crore recruitment scam involving the JPSC and JSSC. He claims repressive tactics are being used against protesting students who demand a CBI probe, alleging links to senior political figures prevent the inquiry.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State and BJP MP Sanjay Seth launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand government, alleging a substantial Rs 400 crore recruitment scam in the JPSC and JSSC exams.
Seth accused the state of employing harsh tactics against student protesters calling for a CBI investigation into paper leaks, citing a reported midnight crackdown by Ranchi officials.
He further claimed irregularities run deep, with political links allegedly hindering a CBI probe, as students demand accountability and reform in the recruitment process amid ongoing agitations.
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