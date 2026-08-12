Tensions Soar Amidst Crucial Elections in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

As Pakistan's ruling party edges closer to clinching a majority in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir assembly, the process has been mired in controversy and violence. Despite the ongoing tensions, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has already secured 25 of the 53 available seats.

The elections, originally planned in three phases, faced delays due to mounting security concerns, prompting a postponement of voting in seven constituencies and a rerun in 23 polling stations due to alleged irregularities.

Political analysts predict further challenges as the PML-N's success hinges on disputed seats allocated for refugees, an issue that has intensified protests and could destabilize the incoming government.