Drone Strike Sparks Tragedy in Novorossiysk
A Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk has claimed three lives, injuring 24 more, with two in critical condition. Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported the details of the overnight incident in the Russian port city, highlighting rising tensions and escalating impacts in the region.
- Country:
- Russia
An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian port city of Novorossiysk has resulted in a tragic rise in fatalities, with three people confirmed dead, according to regional officials.
Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region where the city is located, reported the sad news on Wednesday, also confirming that 24 individuals were injured during the incident.
Among the injured, two victims remain in serious condition in the hospital, illustrating the severe impact of this latest strike in the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
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