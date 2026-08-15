Tremors in Sumatra: Earthquake Shakes Northern Indonesia

A significant earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Northern Sumatra, Indonesia on Saturday. The quake's depth was recorded at 158 km by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This seismic event highlights the ongoing geological activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 16:39 IST
Tremors in Sumatra: Earthquake Shakes Northern Indonesia
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.4, struck Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a considerable depth of 158 km beneath the surface, indicating its potential to impact the surrounding area significantly.

This latest earthquake underscores the geological volatility prevalent in the region, which is known for frequent seismic activity.

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