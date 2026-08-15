Record-Breaking Feats: Maria Perez and Sofia Fiorini Shine at European Championships

Maria Perez from Spain and Italy's Sofia Fiorini set new world records in women's half-marathon and marathon race walks, earning gold at the European Athletics Championships. Perez clocked in at 1:30:06, while Fiorini finished her race in 3:15:11, both surpassing inaugural standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 17:10 IST
Record-Breaking Feats: Maria Perez and Sofia Fiorini Shine at European Championships
  • Country:
  • Spain

At the European Athletics Championships, Spain's Maria Perez and Italy's Sofia Fiorini set exceptional world records in women's race walking events. Perez captured gold in the half-marathon with a stunning time that smashed the world record, while Fiorini achieved a similarly historic feat in the marathon.

Perez, a four-time world champion known for her prowess in the 35-km event, clocked in at an impressive one hour 30 minutes and six seconds. Her performance marked her first European gold since 2018 and surpassed the world record by World Athletics for the half-marathon distance.

Sofia Fiorini's marathon race was equally riveting, as she finished in three hours, 15 minutes, and 11 seconds—beating her personal best by over 10 minutes. Her victory left competitors behind as she clinched gold in a race dominated by stamina and strategy.

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