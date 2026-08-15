Unshaken: Papua New Guinea's Resilience Amid Earthquake

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake recently struck near Papua New Guinea's north coast, reported the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake was located at a depth of 10 km. This natural event highlights the frequent seismic activity in the region and the resilience of its communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 16:56 IST
Unshaken: Papua New Guinea's Resilience Amid Earthquake
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  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

A significant earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has impacted the region near the north coast of Papua New Guinea, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, underscoring the frequent geological activity the area experiences.

This recent tremor is a reminder of the resilience and preparedness required by communities living in this seismically active zone.

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