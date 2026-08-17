YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Andhra Pradesh Recruitment Irregularities

YSRCP Employees' Wing President Chandrasekhar Reddy calls for a CBI probe into DSC-2025 and APPSC Group-I recruitment. He cites allegations of question paper leakage and sale of posts. YSRCP leaders also demand accountability from Education Minister Nara Lokesh and highlight growing issues faced by state employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:32 IST
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Andhra Pradesh Recruitment Irregularities
YSRCP Employees' Wing State President N. Chandrasekhar Reddy (Photo: YSR Congress Party). Image Credit: ANI
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The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh is intensifying its demands for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 recruitment and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I exams. State President of the YSRCP Employees' Wing, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, on Sunday, also called for the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, citing a need for accountability over the recruitment process.

Reddy raised concerns about the transparency of the recruitment procedures, pointing to accusations of question paper leaks and the unauthorized sale of teacher posts, as well as irregularities related to sports quota certificates and recruitment documents. He stated, "If the government genuinely believed that both DSC and APPSC were clean, it should have no objection to placing both before the CBI or a sitting judge."

The call for a CBI probe gained further momentum following a statement by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who accused the Telugu Desam Party-led Andhra Pradesh government of mismanagement. Across the state, rallies organized by YSRCP were attended by large numbers of students, youth, and unemployed citizens, all demanding clarity and justice in the recruitment processes. The YSRCP vowed to bring these issues to the forefront in the state legislature.

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