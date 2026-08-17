YSRCP Demands Inquiry into Andhra Pradesh DSC Recruitment Scandal

Members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday staged a protest, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process. The protest was spearheaded by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana, joined by fellow YSRCP MLCs.

The MLCs held placards urging an unbiased probe into the recruitment irregularities and called for a detailed discussion in the Legislative Council. Notable YSRCP figures, Bharath and Arun Kumar, insisted Education Minister Nara Lokesh accept responsibility for the alleged lapses and demanded his resignation.

YSRCP's firm stance included a call for an extensive debate on the DSC issue within the Council, emphasizing the need for clarity concerning the opposition's allegations. They voiced their intention to persist in seeking a comprehensive inquiry and accountability from the government.

The previous day, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, YSRCP Employees' Wing State President, called for a CBI probe into both the DSC-2025 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I recruitment. He challenged the coalition government to facilitate an unbiased investigation, critiquing attempts to divert attention from the DSC scandal while pushing for Minister Lokesh's resignation.

Reddy pointed to numerous concerns, including question-paper leaks, the sale of teacher positions, and irregularities involving Sports Quota certifications, Government Orders, and recruitment documentation, stressing the government's duty to present the DSC and APPSC cases for external scrutiny to ensure transparency and fairness.

Highlighting security measures in APPSC exams under the YSRCP regime, Reddy insisted that DSC-2025 undergo equivalent scrutiny. He expressed indignation over the suspension of teacher-union leaders lobbying in Delhi for their democratic rights, demanding the suspensions' withdrawal and legislative action supporting TET exemptions. Additionally, Reddy criticized governmental neglect of employee dues, warning that YSRCP would continue to challenge these issues vehemently in legislative forums.

Chandrasekhar Reddy invited a public debate with Minister Narayana on wide-ranging governance topics, including recruitment, welfare, and fiscal policies. (ANI)