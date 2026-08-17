Persistent Protests: JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Demand Swift Government Action
The protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi continues into its 24th day, with students on hunger strike demanding the Jharkhand government's intervention. Despite ongoing demonstrations, protesters claim a lack of governmental seriousness, urging personal involvement from the Chief Minister in addressing their grievances.
- Country:
- India
In Ranchi, the determined protest by aspirants of the JPSC-JSSC examinations has reached its 24th day. The protesters, including student leader Prem Nayak who has been on a hunger strike for 14 days, emphasize their unwavering resolve and demand the Jharkhand government address their grievances personally.
Nayak, despite deteriorating health, remains steadfast alongside fellow protesters, insisting that the government take their concerns seriously and refrain from delegating responsibilities to ministers. The students warn that ignoring their demands could lead to intensified demonstrations.
Student protest leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated the group's willingness to negotiate but stressed that discussions must include the Chief Minister. With talks underway, student leader Piyush Kumar noted the urgency for resolution, expressing skepticism about the government's intentions to find a genuine solution or deflate the agitation through other means.