Persistent Protests: JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Demand Swift Government Action

In Ranchi, the determined protest by aspirants of the JPSC-JSSC examinations has reached its 24th day. The protesters, including student leader Prem Nayak who has been on a hunger strike for 14 days, emphasize their unwavering resolve and demand the Jharkhand government address their grievances personally.

Nayak, despite deteriorating health, remains steadfast alongside fellow protesters, insisting that the government take their concerns seriously and refrain from delegating responsibilities to ministers. The students warn that ignoring their demands could lead to intensified demonstrations.

Student protest leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated the group's willingness to negotiate but stressed that discussions must include the Chief Minister. With talks underway, student leader Piyush Kumar noted the urgency for resolution, expressing skepticism about the government's intentions to find a genuine solution or deflate the agitation through other means.