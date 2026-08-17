Lev Shlosberg, a key figure in Russia's Yabloko party, was handed an 11-year prison sentence after openly opposing the country's involvement in Ukraine. Shlosberg's conviction comes amid increased censorship laws, which punish those who criticize the military.

In a powerful courtroom speech in Pskov, Shlosberg emphasized his innocence, describing the trial as politically motivated and pushing for an immediate ceasefire. He attacked the ongoing war, highlighting its devastating human toll and expressing concern over the nation's future.

This case follows Russia's Supreme Court decision to bar Yabloko from elections, signaling heightened political repression as authorities suppress dissent before the polls. The Kremlin denies such accusations, framing the conflict as a response to NATO threats and to protect Russian-speakers.