Russian Politician Sentenced for Anti-War Stance Amid Heightened Censorship

Lev Shlosberg, deputy chairman of Russia's Yabloko party, was sentenced to over 11 years in a penal colony for condemning the war in Ukraine. Despite being accused of discrediting Russia's military, he maintained his innocence and called for a ceasefire, criticizing the war's catastrophic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:11 IST
Russian Politician Sentenced for Anti-War Stance Amid Heightened Censorship

Lev Shlosberg, a key figure in Russia's Yabloko party, was handed an 11-year prison sentence after openly opposing the country's involvement in Ukraine. Shlosberg's conviction comes amid increased censorship laws, which punish those who criticize the military.

In a powerful courtroom speech in Pskov, Shlosberg emphasized his innocence, describing the trial as politically motivated and pushing for an immediate ceasefire. He attacked the ongoing war, highlighting its devastating human toll and expressing concern over the nation's future.

This case follows Russia's Supreme Court decision to bar Yabloko from elections, signaling heightened political repression as authorities suppress dissent before the polls. The Kremlin denies such accusations, framing the conflict as a response to NATO threats and to protect Russian-speakers.

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