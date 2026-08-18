Zelenskiy Nominates New Defense and Foreign Ministers Amid Political Crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his nominations for key ministerial positions, proposing Yevhenii Khmara as defense minister and Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister, according to lawmakers.

Khmara stepped into the role of acting defense minister following the sudden removal of Mykhailo Fedorov in June, a move that triggered political instability.

Lawmakers have indicated that a parliamentary vote on these nominations is anticipated on Wednesday.