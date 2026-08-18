Guyana's Increased Stake in ExxonMobil-led Offshore Project

Guyana will now receive 39.8% of crude production from an offshore project led by ExxonMobil. This shift follows the cost recovery of the project, accelerating Guyana's oil revenue growth. Initially, Guyana had only a 12.5% stake. Rapid development enabled faster cost recovery by ExxonMobil in the Stabroek block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:37 IST
Guyana's Increased Stake in ExxonMobil-led Offshore Project
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In a significant economic development, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali announced that the nation is now entitled to 39.8% of crude oil production from a major offshore project overseen by ExxonMobil.

This change, forecasted to substantially augment the country's oil revenue, follows the cost recovery by an Exxon-led consortium—the sole entity exploring oil and gas in the country. For the project, which received $55 billion since 2014, rapid development at the Stabroek block sped up cost recoupment, achieving it about two years ahead of schedule, according to Exxon's Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, Guyana's stake in the venture was a mere 12.5%. Now, with this heightened investment return, the nation's economic trajectory is poised for a substantial shift.

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