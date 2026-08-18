Colombia's Economic Future: Growth Amid Fiscal Challenges

Ratings agency Fitch predicts that Colombia's economy will experience a 2.7% growth rate by 2026. Richard Francis, Fitch's lead analyst for Colombia, shared this forecast during an event in Bogota.

Francis highlighted that Colombia's fiscal deficit might be near 7% of GDP by 2026, branding it the nation's 'Achilles' heel.' Abelardo De La Espriella's new government faces the challenge of a significant fiscal adjustment to manage high public debt, aiming for a growth-oriented tax reform.

Finance Minister Miguel Gomez estimates the current fiscal deficit between 7% and 8% of GDP. Despite these challenges, Colombia's debt, projected to reach 65% of GDP, is considered manageable, with economic growth expected to be around 2% next year.