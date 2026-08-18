Colombia's Economic Future: Growth Amid Fiscal Challenges

Fitch forecasts Colombia's economy will grow by 2.7% in 2026 despite a looming fiscal deficit, projected to be close to 7% of GDP. The new government aims for fiscal reform to address these challenges, while facing high public debt and aiming to spur economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:43 IST
Colombia's Economic Future: Growth Amid Fiscal Challenges
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Ratings agency Fitch predicts that Colombia's economy will experience a 2.7% growth rate by 2026. Richard Francis, Fitch's lead analyst for Colombia, shared this forecast during an event in Bogota.

Francis highlighted that Colombia's fiscal deficit might be near 7% of GDP by 2026, branding it the nation's 'Achilles' heel.' Abelardo De La Espriella's new government faces the challenge of a significant fiscal adjustment to manage high public debt, aiming for a growth-oriented tax reform.

Finance Minister Miguel Gomez estimates the current fiscal deficit between 7% and 8% of GDP. Despite these challenges, Colombia's debt, projected to reach 65% of GDP, is considered manageable, with economic growth expected to be around 2% next year.

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