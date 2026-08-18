Colombia's Economic Future: Growth Amid Fiscal Challenges
Fitch forecasts Colombia's economy will grow by 2.7% in 2026 despite a looming fiscal deficit, projected to be close to 7% of GDP. The new government aims for fiscal reform to address these challenges, while facing high public debt and aiming to spur economic growth.
Ratings agency Fitch predicts that Colombia's economy will experience a 2.7% growth rate by 2026. Richard Francis, Fitch's lead analyst for Colombia, shared this forecast during an event in Bogota.
Francis highlighted that Colombia's fiscal deficit might be near 7% of GDP by 2026, branding it the nation's 'Achilles' heel.' Abelardo De La Espriella's new government faces the challenge of a significant fiscal adjustment to manage high public debt, aiming for a growth-oriented tax reform.
Finance Minister Miguel Gomez estimates the current fiscal deficit between 7% and 8% of GDP. Despite these challenges, Colombia's debt, projected to reach 65% of GDP, is considered manageable, with economic growth expected to be around 2% next year.