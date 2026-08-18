Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Paves Way for Inclusive Local Elections with BC Reservations

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has taken a significant step towards inclusive governance by announcing elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) with reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) as stipulated by law. A decision to allocate 34% reservations for BCs in Rural Local Bodies and 33.33% in Urban ones has been confirmed.

Maintaining the status quo on SC and ST reservations, the Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has opted for substantial electoral reforms. Notably, the method of electing Mayors and Chairpersons in urban areas is shifting to a direct election format.

Further administrative changes include a doubling of Zilla Parishads from 13 to 28, aligning with district reorganizations. These initiatives are aimed at accelerating the election process and enhancing the capacity of local bodies to acquire central funds, reflecting the state's commitment to streamline local governance.