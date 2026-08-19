Jharkhand's 44 Exam Cancellations Create Uncertainty Amid Protests

The Jharkhand government's decision to cancel 44 recruitment exams, amid allegations of irregularities, has brought some relief but left protesters uncertain about further action due to unclear judicial inquiry details. The core committee of protesters will meet to decide whether to continue their ongoing demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:45 IST
Jharkhand's 44 Exam Cancellations Create Uncertainty Amid Protests
Protestors in Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Jharkhand government's cancellation of 44 recruitment exams, caught in the web of controversies and allegations of irregularities, has eased tensions among protesters, yet uncertainty prevails. Leaders of the agitating students, temporarily relieved, are withholding from ending their protest pending clarity on a judicial inquiry.

In a pivotal move, the state canceled exams conducted by both the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) since 2014. While the relief of cancellation reverberates among students, doubts persist around the judicial inquiry's specifics, leaving the protest's future hanging in the balance.

A key meeting of the protesters' core committee looms today, to decide if demonstrations will persist into their 26th day. Meanwhile, other reforms aimed at addressing past irregularities, such as establishing a Fast Track Court and an Internal Monitoring Cell, signal a governmental commitment to overhauling examination processes.

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