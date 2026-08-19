Jharkhand Cancels 44 Exams Amid Scandal; Reforms Announced

In a significant move responding to student protests, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday canceled 44 recruitment examinations following irregularities identified in tests administered by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). These exams spanned diverse positions including drug inspectors, civil judges, and forest officers.

The decision came after numerous complaints about the administration of these exams. Investigations, including a Comprehensive Inquiry by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), corroborated these allegations, prompting the government to take action. A Fast Track Court has been proposed to expedite cases linked to these irregularities.

Addressing further reforms, the government announced the formation of an Internal Monitoring Cell and a new committee, chaired by IAS Amitabh Kaushal, to examine and revamp examination processes. The Jharkhand CID has also made arrests related to the scandal, as the state seeks to restore credibility to its recruitment systems.