Student Victory: Jharkhand Cancels Controversial Exams Amid Protests

The Jharkhand government canceled the JSSC-CGL exams due to student protests over alleged irregularities. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto celebrated the decision as a historic win, calling for reforms to prevent paper leaks. Government employees affected by the cancellation protested, while a comprehensive inquiry was launched to investigate allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:05 IST
Student Victory: Jharkhand Cancels Controversial Exams Amid Protests
JPSC-JSSC aspirants wave the national flag as they celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Jharkhand government has taken a decisive step by canceling the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), following intense protests led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto. Mahto praised the government's decision as a 'historic win' for the student community.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet announced the decision, citing alleged irregularities in exams conducted since 2014. This move instantly sparked celebratory responses from thousands of aspirants, while simultaneously prompting protests from government employees who had secured positions via the now-nullified examinations.

While students celebrated their victory, the government promised a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged exam misconduct. Consulting with a retired judge for transparency, the administration aims to reinforce examination protocols, ensuring fairness and credibility in future recruitment processes.

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