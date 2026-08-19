Caution Urged as India Negotiates Crucial Trade Deal with US

India must carefully approach its trade agreement with the United States, ensuring its national interests are safeguarded, according to Sanjeev Sanyal of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanyal highlighted the importance of a cautious stance as trade talks progress.

Sanyal underscored the long-term nature of such agreements, emphasizing that India needs thorough examination of terms before commitment. He stressed the necessity of well-measured negotiations, particularly given the weakening global multilateral trading system and the significance of maintaining strong bilateral relations.

The advisor pointed to critical areas such as agriculture and dairy, which require special attention for any major pact. Sanyal also acknowledged the challenges posed by unpredictable US tariff policies that have disrupted trade globally, not just affecting India but numerous countries.