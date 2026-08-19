Caution Urged as India Negotiates Crucial Trade Deal with US

Sanjeev Sanyal from India's Economic Advisory Council stresses caution in finalizing a trade agreement with the US, ensuring long-term national interests. He highlights the importance of careful negotiation on sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, emphasizing the need for a stable US tariff policy amid global trade disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:12 IST
Caution Urged as India Negotiates Crucial Trade Deal with US
Sanjeev Sanyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India must carefully approach its trade agreement with the United States, ensuring its national interests are safeguarded, according to Sanjeev Sanyal of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanyal highlighted the importance of a cautious stance as trade talks progress.

Sanyal underscored the long-term nature of such agreements, emphasizing that India needs thorough examination of terms before commitment. He stressed the necessity of well-measured negotiations, particularly given the weakening global multilateral trading system and the significance of maintaining strong bilateral relations.

The advisor pointed to critical areas such as agriculture and dairy, which require special attention for any major pact. Sanyal also acknowledged the challenges posed by unpredictable US tariff policies that have disrupted trade globally, not just affecting India but numerous countries.

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