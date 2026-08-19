Sri Lanka's Spirited Chase: Day 5 Test Drama

As day five unfolded in Galle, Sri Lanka faced a daunting target of 372 for victory against a formidable Indian side in the first Test match. All eyes were on the field as the hosts sought an almost impossible win.

At lunch, Sri Lanka was fighting hard, reaching 175-6, with the home team's players under immense pressure to perform. Cricket enthusiasts remained glued to the evolving narrative, anticipating unexpected heroics before the final overs.

The contest turned into a gripping episode as analysts and fans speculated whether Sri Lanka could pull off a historic chase or succumb to India's strategic prowess.