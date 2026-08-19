Sri Lanka's Spirited Chase: Day 5 Test Drama

On day five of the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka set out to chase an improbable 372 target against India. By lunch, the team was struggling at 175-6, hoping for a miraculous turnaround to tilt the balance in their favor in this intense cricket showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:09 IST
Sri Lanka's Spirited Chase: Day 5 Test Drama
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As day five unfolded in Galle, Sri Lanka faced a daunting target of 372 for victory against a formidable Indian side in the first Test match. All eyes were on the field as the hosts sought an almost impossible win.

At lunch, Sri Lanka was fighting hard, reaching 175-6, with the home team's players under immense pressure to perform. Cricket enthusiasts remained glued to the evolving narrative, anticipating unexpected heroics before the final overs.

The contest turned into a gripping episode as analysts and fans speculated whether Sri Lanka could pull off a historic chase or succumb to India's strategic prowess.

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