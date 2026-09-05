Prakash Reddy applauds Tribunal's Stay, Criticizes Congress Suspensions

Prakash Reddy, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voiced his approval of the quasi-judicial body's decision to lift the suspensions of two teachers for participating in an RSS march last Saturday. He condemned the initial action by the Karnataka government as 'unfortunate' and 'unconstitutional.'

Reddy described the tribunal's ruling as a 'correct verdict' and a significant lesson for the Congress government in Karnataka. He expressed confidence that similar decisions by the state could lead to electoral setbacks for Congress, emphasizing the potential backlash from voters in the upcoming elections.

Further championing the virtues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Reddy stated that the organization is dedicated to developing individual leadership and is not focused on mass mobilization, contrasting it with Congress's approach. Additionally, he highlighted internal disputes within Congress in Telangana, predicting electoral losses due to ongoing party indiscipline.