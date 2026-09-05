Prakash Reddy applauds Tribunal's Stay, Criticizes Congress Suspensions

BJP leader Prakash Reddy criticizes the Karnataka government's suspension of teachers who joined an RSS march and lauds the tribunal's intervention. He warns of electoral repercussions for Congress due to internal conflicts, underscoring RSS's role in shaping leaders, while urging Congress to focus on governance in Karnataka and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 12:52 IST
Prakash Reddy applauds Tribunal's Stay, Criticizes Congress Suspensions
BJP leader Prakash Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prakash Reddy, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voiced his approval of the quasi-judicial body's decision to lift the suspensions of two teachers for participating in an RSS march last Saturday. He condemned the initial action by the Karnataka government as 'unfortunate' and 'unconstitutional.'

Reddy described the tribunal's ruling as a 'correct verdict' and a significant lesson for the Congress government in Karnataka. He expressed confidence that similar decisions by the state could lead to electoral setbacks for Congress, emphasizing the potential backlash from voters in the upcoming elections.

Further championing the virtues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Reddy stated that the organization is dedicated to developing individual leadership and is not focused on mass mobilization, contrasting it with Congress's approach. Additionally, he highlighted internal disputes within Congress in Telangana, predicting electoral losses due to ongoing party indiscipline.

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