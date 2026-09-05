Russia Strikes Cargo Ships in Ukrainian Ports

Russia's Defence Ministry announced it attacked two bulk carriers and a container ship in the port of Chornomorsk and another bulk carrier near Odesa. These vessels were allegedly used to transport military cargo for Ukraine's armed forces, according to the Interfax news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:47 IST
Russia Strikes Cargo Ships in Ukrainian Ports
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Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed on Saturday a military operation targeting two bulk carriers and a container ship at Chornomorsk port, alongside a bulk carrier near Odesa.

The strikes, reported by the Interfax news agency, were allegedly on vessels transporting military supplies for Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to independently verify this report.

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